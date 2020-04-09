2020 April 9 11:30

Construction of innovative training vessel STC Group begins

Concordia Damen is going to build the AB INITIO. The shipyard has made a design that is both distinctive and recognisable, and also fulfils the explicit wish of the STC Group - the educational and knowledge institution for the shipping, transport and port industry - to develop a sustainable and future-proof vessel, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



Jan Kweekel, member of the STC Group Executive Board: ‘We are honoured that the renowned Concordia Damen shipyard is enthusiastic about taking on this challenging project with us. From now on we will work together on building a future-proof and state-of-the-art training vessel. The project is a fine example of cooperation between education and the maritime sector. The AB INITIO will be the business card of the school and the maritime cluster.’

The coming months will be used to work out the details of the design in the form of specifications in which everything is clearly laid down. The AB INITIO is expected to be operational in 2022. The vessel will play an important role in the training of preparatory secondary vocational pupils and of vocational education and training and higher professional education students who are following a maritime course at the STC Group.

About the STC Group

The STC Group is the educational and knowledge institution for the shipping, transport and port industry and offers education at pre-vocational, senior secondary vocational and higher professional education level. In addition, the STC Group offers adult education and applied research. The organisation operates internationally and has locations at home and abroad. The head office is located in mainport Rotterdam.