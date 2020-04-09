2020 April 9 10:18

New restrictions on border crossings in Finland - effects on Finnlines’ passenger services

On 7 April 2020, the Finnish Government has clarified its announcement of 30 March 2020 that maritime passenger traffic to Finland will be restricted from 11 April 2020 to 13 May 2020. The stoppage of passenger traffic applies only to passengers arriving in Finland, it does not apply to passengers departing from Finland, Finnlines says in a press release.

For Finnlines, this means that passenger traffic from Travemünde will be suspended until 13 May 2020. The last possible departure for passengers from Travemünde to Helsinki is on Saturday 11 April 2020 at 3:00 am.

Passenger traffic between Kapellskär and Naantali has been suspended earlier on 23 March 2020, when border crossing points for passenger traffic in Finland were restricted.

Passengers returning to Finland have strict instructions. They must place themselves in quarantine like conditions for two weeks and, furthermore, they are not allowed to use public transport. Finnlines will also follow the instructions of the authorities and inform passengers on the subject. Finnlines also emphasises passengers’ own responsibility on the matter.

“We will contact all passengers who have a valid booking for the next few days. We deeply regret all the inconvenience caused to our customers”, says the statement.

Cargo transportation will continue as usual and the restrictions does not affect truck drivers.