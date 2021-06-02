2021 June 3

Qatar expands its network of ports

Qatar develops its port infrastructure and considers investment opportunities worldwide. Mr. Abdulla Mohamed Al-Khanji, Chief Executive Officer, Mwani Qatar, answers the questions of IAA PortNews.



- Please tell us about the results of the Qatar port complex in 2020 in comparison with 2019? What types of cargo and what volume were handled in 2020? What type of ships are the ports ready to receive? Is digitalization applied in the ports of Qatar?

- 2020 has been another successful year for Mwani Qatar ports despite the challenges of a year impacted by the global pandemic. The ports not only maintained it strong performance during last year but ended 2020 with one of its busiest months in its history, the most active quarter, and a record container volume for the full year.

Nearly 1.5 million TEUs were handled in 2020, 8% up from 2019 with transshipment volumes rising 19.6% to 414085 TEUs compared to 346244 TEUs in 2019. General and bulk cargo volumes reached more than 1.5 million tons with an increasing of 66% compared to last year. The ports also handled over 453 thousand head of livestock and more than 357 thousand tons of building materials as well as more than 61 thousand units of RORO.

Our ports handle all types of ships, including container ships, general cargo, RORO ships, landing craft, and others. Hamad Port, the company's main port, is one of the largest smart green ports in the Middle East. During the last year, our ports welcomed 3310 vessels from different parts of the world.

- What is Qatar's National Seaport Strategy? What major projects for the development of port infrastructure can you name? What companies do you contract for dredging works and hydraulic engineering services? What handling equipment is in the greatest demand in the seaports of Qatar?

- Mwani Qatar’s strategy is to implement the ambitious developments of the government under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Communications by promoting this vital economic sector and maximize its contribution to Qatar’s national economy, within the guidelines of Qatar National Vision 2030. Through its dual emphasis on continuous improvement across its shipping lines and by enhancing its focus on better meeting the needs of its customers, Mwani Qatar is hoping to make Qatar the first port of call for shipping lines operating in the region and beyond.

Qatar has been developing the port infrastructure since 2010 within the framework of its 2030 vision, through which it seeks to make the Qatari economy a sustainable knowledge-based economy, and there are many projects that are being created in this regard with the aim of achieving the goals of this wise vision.

As for your last question, I would like to point out that all tenders related to our projects are put out in public tenders for all companies wishing to work with us and this applies to dredging works and hydraulic engineering services and others.

- What is the level of port dues in Qatar? How often are they updated? What types of port services (bunkering, environmental services, repairs) are you willing to provide to ships?

- We at Mwani Qatar believe that the tariffs applied in our ports are competitive, and in line with the requirements of the shipping market in the region. Our ports tariffs are updated periodically every year once or twice according to market requirements. The services that we provide in our ports are numerous, among them the aforementioned. Those interested can see the services we are providing through our website constantly.

- Are the major seaports of Qatar located within or outside the boundaries of major cities? How do you regulate the relationship between cities and the seaports operation? Does the ports operation troubles somehow the local inhabitants?

- Mwani Qatar manages 3 ports in Qatar: Hamad Port in Umm Al Houl in the south, Doha Port, which is a tourist port located in the heart of Doha, while the third port is Al-Ruwais Port in the North. In general, our ports' operations do not affect the the local inhabitants because they are located in strategic uninhabited areas.

- Is Qatar considering investing in Russian port projects? What kind of projects and under what terms?

- The answer to this question is in the competence of other State bodies. However, all I can say now is that Qatar is very interested in investing in pioneering projects around the world in various fields including ports.

