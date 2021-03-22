2021 March 29

Hydrobalt: serving Russian ports for 20 years

Russian infrastructure has been developing rapidly from the beginning of the 21st century. The impressive statistics showing the growth of the domestic ports’ throughput does not reveal the hard work of many people with a variety of specializations including hydrography which ensures close control of dredging works. It was HYDROBALT Ltd. that played a crucial role in the development of Russia’s port industry. This year, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary.



HYDROBALT was among the first companies to conduct non-commercial hydrographic works in the North-West Region with specialization in engineering surveys for construction of hydraulic engineering facilities, making of charts and hydrographic works in ocean and sea waters to ensure safe navigation.

The company was registered in Saint-Petersburg on 27 March 2001. It was the beginning of the strategic infrastructure project on construction of a seaport in Ust-Luga intended to decrease the dependence of Russia on foreign ports of the Baltic Sea.



HYDROBALT was the first to perform hydrographic works in Ust-Luga to prepare for dredging when building the access canal and making a water area of the coal terminal. Besides, it was providing geodesic support for installation of leading marks and aids to navigation.



Later, the company was involved in numerous projects on development of port infrastructure and hydraulic engineering facilities in the North-West, South and Far East basins of Russia including inner harbours.



In particular, the company provided hydrographic support of dredging works under the projects on construction of some large terminals including multifunctional facility Ultramar in Ust-Luga (operational from January 2021), multi-profile Port Bronka, Passenger Port “Marine Façade”, a port in the mouth of Mzymta river in the run up to the Olympic Games, development of the water area and construction of an access canal to Vysotsk port, development of the water area of Petersburg Oil Terminal, etc.



HYDROBALT was frequently engaged in detailed survey of the Saimaa fairway, providing of hydrographic support of dredging operations when building the water areas of Vyborg and Vysotsk ports, bottom survey prior to construction of RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II oil product terminal in the port of Vysotsk.



It should be noted that HYDROBALT is the only company involved in hydrographic works from the phase of designing to the phase of delivery of MSCC Port Bronka providing support of dredging operations executed by foreign companies as well as in geodesic support of leading marks installation. The results of work performed by HYDROBALT were used by the RF Defence Ministry’s Navigation & Oceanography Department for development of charts that are currently being used by all navigators.



A lot of operations were executed within inner harbours. Among them was hydrographic support for building a berth and a water area in the territory of the Monastery of the Nativity of the Virgin Mother on the Konevets island.



The list of HYDROBALT’s activities is not limited by participation in port projects. For example, the company provided hydrographic support under the project on construction of an access canal and the water area of the National Congress Palace (Konstantinovsky Palace) in Strelna, a suburb of Saint-Petersburg, conducted comprehensive hydrographic and geodesic works for RF Federal Guard Service’s boat base (HYDROBALT was among few organizations involved in works at the site); hydrographic support of bottom cable laying in the Ladoga Lake for power supply to the Valaam island; engineering survey and hydrographic support of cable-laying operations such as laying a 330-kW cable in the Gulf of Finland as part of the power ring of Saint-Petersburg; inspection of pipelines on the bottom of the Gulf of Finland and the Neva river including hydrographic monitoring of construction quality under the project on underwater gas pipeline crossing between Bronka and Kronshtadt. The company also provided materials for large-scale laying of underwater cables in other regions of Russia.



The company used to conduct works ordered by the major foreign dredging companies: Van Оord, Boskalis Westminster N.V., DEME, China Communications Construction Company. That confirms high standards of its performance and the international recognition.



Throughout the years, HYDROBALT has implemented dozens of ambitious projects.



The quality of performed work has been frequently confirmed by technical audit of RF Navy’s Central Cartographic Department. The company’s findings are widely used when designing new port terminals and hydraulic engineering facilities such as Lavna terminal of dry bulk cargo in the Murmansk Region (the project for comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub).



HYDROBALT considers its personnel as the key factor of success with their high hydrographic and geodesic qualification and extensive experience in dredging, calculation of dredged and reclaimed volumes, creation of nautical charts.



HYDROBALT engineers are graduates of the Arctic Faculty of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping. Many of those who started their carriers at HYDROBALT are currently holding top positions at the industry’s leading companies.



Proficiency in application of the most advanced software and equipment is the key to success in today’s digital world. HYDROBALT involves sophisticated equipment and software allowing for compliance with all Russian and international standards. The company applies multi-beam and single-beam echosounders manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg, GNSS receivers by Trimble and С-Nav, motion reference units Seatex MRU, sound velocity profilers Valeport, Qinsy software, HYPACK and other equipment.



HYDROBALT operates the most advanced hydrographic equipment recommended by IHO (International Hydrographic Organization), floating crafts and vehicles manufactured by the global leaders in the market of hydrographic services.



HYDROBALT has obtained all the permits required for operation. As a member of SRO Baltic Surveying Association, it is authorized to conduct works which influence safety of capital facilities including especially dangerous and technically sophisticated facilities.



Russia continues active development of its port and energy infrastructure. HYDROBALT is set to keep providing hydrographic support of the related activities involving its experience accumulated over 20 years and deploying the best equipment and human resources.

Up-to-date hydrographic information lets reduce dredging costs, therefore it is crucial to find a reliable partner for performing of hydrographic and geodesic works of high quality!

