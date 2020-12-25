2021 January 18

New ferry for a link with Kaliningrad

Nordic Engineering JSC has completed the detailed design of a ferry for Baltiysk – Baltiyskaya Spit line (the Kaliningrad Region). An approval of the Russian River Register was obtained in November 2020. The work has been performed in time under an agreement with Kaliningrad State Technical University, the general R&D contractor commissioned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.



The ship will be equipped with accumulator batteries as the main source of power. The ferry will be able to carry 80 passengers and 15 passenger cars.



When designing the ship, Nordic Engineering assessed the existing passenger flow to determine the optimal dimensions and technical characteristics of the new ship allowing for a regular service between Baltiysk and the Baltiyskaya Spit.



To ensure comfortable accommodation of people with limited mobility the ship designers were consulted by the All-Russia Society of the Disabled.



In the result, the ferry will have the following particulars:



LOA – 36.0 m;

Length, CWL – 29.1 m;

BOA – 10.0 m;

Breadth, CWL – 9.53 m;

Midships depth – 3.4 m;

Draft – 1.8 m;

Class notation – Р 1,2 (Ice 20) А.



The result could be only achieved with the pragmatic approach and proactive moderation of R&D works by Kaliningrad State Technical University as a whole and its Rector Vladimir Volkogon in particular.



Implementation of technical solutions foreseen by the design will let efficiently replace two smaller ships currently operating in the Baltic Sea. Those ships built in 1974 and 1960 accordingly are powered by diesel fuel.



Thus, Nordic Engineering continues promoting ships powered by alternative fuels in the Russian market. In September 2020, copartnership of Nordic Engineering JSC and Petrobalt Design Bureau completed the design of a port icebreaker ordered by FSUE Rosmorport. Two ship concepts have been developed: a conventional ship running on liquid fuel and an LNG-powered ship.



