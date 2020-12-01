2020 December 11

Review of Russia’s maritime fleet

The review of Russia’s maritime fleet is based on the data of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Russian International Register of Ships and FSUE Morsvyazsputnik as well as statistical data on sea-going ships of the Russian Federation.

The fleet as a whole comprises transport ships (cargo and passenger transportation), support ships (icebreakers, emergency rescue ships, bunker suppliers, bilge water removing ships, dredgers, etc.), fishing ships and research ships.

Sea-going ships under the flag of Russia as of the beginning of 2020

Type of ships Number of units Deadweight,

thousand tonnes Gross capacity,

thousand GT Transport 1,176 7,695.5 5,903.1 Support 1,129 663.9 1,087.5 Fishing 1,075 746.9 1,345.5 Research 77 78.7 168.5 TOTAL 3,457 9,185.0 8,504.6

Source: CNIIMF JSC

As of 1 February 2020, sea-going transport ships controlled by Russian shipping companies includes:

- ships operated by Russian shipping companies and registered under RF flag – 1,176 units with a total deadweight of 7.7 million tonnes,

- ships operated by Russian shipping companies and registered under foreign flags – 247 units with a total deadweight of 14.7 million tonnes.

Information about the Russian shipping companies’ foreign-flagged ships is taken from open sources (official websites, Equasis and Sea-Web).

Arktika icebreaker

The total number of marine transport ships controlled by Russian shipping companies as of the beginning of 2020 was 1,423 units with a total deadweight of 22.4 million tonnes. Foreign-flagged ships account for 65.7% of the tonnage. As compared with the year of 2019, the total number of ships and the deadweight grew by 2% and by 3% accordingly.

As of the beginning of 2020, Russian International Register of Ships numbered 1,454 units with a total deadweight of 7 million tonnes including 771 units of marine transport with a total deadweight of 6.1 million tonnes. Over the recent decade, total deadweight of such ships has increased more than 3.8 times.

The marine fleet of Russian-flagged ships includes sea-going ships, ships of mixed sea/river navigation and passenger ships.

Sea-going ships – 296 units with a total deadweight of 4.7 million tonnes (26% in terms of number and 64% in terms of deadweight).

Ships of mixed sea/river navigation – 833 units with a total deadweight of 2.5 million tonnes (74% and 36% accordingly).

Passenger ships – 47 units.

According to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, there are 425 shipping companies in Russia with those operating sea-going ships accounting for 17% of that number – 71 companies.

Dry cargo fleet numbers 18 container carriers with the average age of 17 years, 11 dry bulk cargo carriers with the average age of 14 years, 9 Ro-Ro ferries with the average age of 30 years, 144 refrigerator ships with the average age of 30, 542 multipurpose ships with the average age of 25 years and 47 passenger ships with the average age of 33 years.

There are 349 liquid bulk cargo ships with the average age of 16.8 years.

The fleet of foreign-flagged ships controlled by Russian ship owners numbers 8 container carriers with the average age of 17 years, 35 dry bulk cargo carriers with the average age of 17 years and liquid bulk cargo carriers with the average age of 12 years.

The list of major ten shipping companies in Russia (in terms of deadweight) are Sovcomflot, LK-Volga, RPK Nord, North-Western Shipping Company, Rosnefteflot, Gazpromneft Shipping, Novograin, Volga Shipping Company, Palmali, Pola Rise.

In February 2020, Volga Shipping Company JSC was reorganized through a merger with North-Western Shipping Company PJSC and North-Western Fleet JSC.

LK-Volga is an offshore oil transshipment facility placed near the Cape Filinsky in the Kola Bay. It is intended for transshipment of crude oil from Varandei. Storage tanker Kola of 309,000 dwt is 335 meters long and 58 meters wide. It project was launched in 2018.

RPK Nord is an offshore oil transshipment facility based on storage tanker Umba of some 300,000 dwt placed in the Kola Bay in January 2016. It is intended for transshipment of crude oil from Prirazlomnoye and Novoportovskoye fields.

Among the milestone events of 2020, are the following deliveries of new ships:

The cruise ship of Project PV300, Mustai Karim, built by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation was delivered to Vodohod in July 2020. It is the first passenger ship built by a domestic shipyard for the recent 60 years. The ship able to accommodate 300 passengers left for her maiden voyage on 22 August 2020.

The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, built by Baltiysky Zavod was delivered to Rosatom on 21 October 2020 in the presence of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It is the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreaker.

Diesel-electric 25 MW icebreaker of project 22600 named Victor Chernomyrdin was delivered to the customer, FSUE Rosmorport on 3 November 2020 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The icebreaker of 22600 designis one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The 142-meter long ship is intended for breaking through 2-meter thick ice and can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water.

Based on data of CNIIMF JSC

