2020 September 16

New icebreaker designed in Russia. What is it like?

Copartnership of Nordic Engineering JSC and Petrobalt Design Bureau has designed a port icebreaker of 6-8 MW in capacity (Project IBP07) ordered by FSUE Rosmorport. Two ship concepts have been developed: a conventional ship running on liquid fuel and an LNG-powered ship. The project foresees high local content of components and equipment.



Port icebreaker of Project IBP07 is intended for icebreaking assistance during winter navigation season; operations in ports and zones adjacent to the harbor; towing of ships and floating facilities in ice conditions and in ice-free waters; assistance to ships in distress in ice conditions; cutting away ice at berths and auxiliary operations during docking of ships; participation in search and rescue operations; fighting fires on ships, floating and onshore facilities; transportation of general cargo in 20-foot containers on aft deck; participation in oil spill response operations.



The ship is to be deployed during the navigation period in the seas of the Far East Basin and, if necessary, in other basins including the Arctic one.



The two companies have developed a design of an icebreaker numbering 42 engineering drawings. Two ship concepts have been developed: a conventional ship running on liquid fuel and an LNG-powered ship. Besides, detailed design documentation has been developed in compliance with the requirements of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Model tests and ice tests have been conducted by two alternative laboratories: Krylov State Research Center and Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.



R&D works conducted to define the optimal propulsion system for the ship included estimation of the global ice load on the electric propulsion pod, Azipod ICE1400 of ABB with a propulsion power of 3.5 MW. It was recommended to equip the icebreaker with pods of VI16 type featuring the maximum torque of the main engine of at least 350 kNm;



According to recommendations of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Nordic Engineering has analyzed the domestic market of ship components. The study covered more than 90 companies and 215 items of equipment, most of which were recommended for the ship. The issue of using shipboard equipment of domestic origin (regulated by RF Government’s Decree No 719) is of utmost significance as import substitution is one of the priorities of Russia’s Strategy for Shipbuilding Development till 2035.



3D model of the ship has been developed as well.



Key particulars of IBP07 port icebreaker

Length, m 75

CWL length, m 68.87

BOA, m 20.4

Midships depth, m 9.2

Draft, m 6.5

Coefficient of displacement 0.585

Coefficient of midship section area 0.895

Class notation КМ Icebreaker6 [2] AUT1-ICS OMBO FF3WS DYNPOS-2 EPP TUG

Displacement in sea water with density of 1.025 t/m3, CWL draft of 6.5 m 5,045.5

Light ship displacement in sea water with density of 1.025 t/m3, light draught of 5.46 m 3,832.8

Deadweight with summer draft 6.493 m 1,225.6



The article is based on information provided by Nordic Engineering.

