2020 September 4

Executive Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard on construction of crab catchers

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC has embarked on building a series of crab catchers equipped for storing live crab. The ships of CCa5712LS design are to be delivered to the customers within five years. In his interview with IAA PortNews, Sergey Starovoytov, Executive Director of NSRY, tells about the project implementation.

- Mr. Starovoytov, could you please tell about the shipyard’s order portfolio and the schedule for implementation of shipbuilding orders?



- The shipyard’s order portfolio includes a series numbering eight crab catchers. Under the contract, they are to be built in five years. The customers are Antey Sever LLC, Alestar LLC and TRK LLC. Five ships are intended for Antey Sever with Alestar and TRK to get one and two ships accordingly. Keel-laying of all the eight ships was held this year on May 15. Technologically, the production process will be worked out on the first three vessels of the series with further acceleration of construction. As of today, all the works meet the schedule.



- Can it be delayed? Are there risks of contract term disruption similar to that of other shipyards building fishing vessels?



- No. We see nothing to disrupt the schedule and we are sure all the works will be completed by the deadline.



- What are specific features of this design? What company developed it?



- The designer is Damen Engineering. The Project is CCa5712LS. We are building a new series to a new design. As far as I know, implementation of similar projects is underway at Onezhsky Shipyard and Nobel Brothers Shipyard. Key characteristics of the ship are as follows: LOA – 57.70 meters; moulded length – 56.80 meters; molded breadth – 12.60 meters; maximum strength draft – 4.84 meters, depth to main deck – 7.50 meters; depth to tween deck – 4.30 meters; aft working deck – about 140 square meters; frame space - 650 millimeters; gross capacity according to ITC 1969 – about 1,550 register tons; speed during sea trials with a draft of 4.5 meters and 100% MCR – about 12.6 knots; operational speed with a draft of 5.0 meters and 85% MCR – about 12.3 knots; PTI drive speed – 5.0 knots; deadweight with a draft of 5 meters – 1,200 tonnes.



- Has NSRY built crab catchers or similar ships before?



- No. None of Russian shipyards have.



- What vessels are in the shipyard’s reference list?



- Among the recent ones are two barges, Katya and Stepan, for the construction of the bridge to the Russky island and two tankers, RN-Sakhalin and RN-Primorye, for further outfitting at Dalzavod.



- Does the series of crab catchers foresee a full cycle construction or outfitting at other shipyards?



- Taking into account the shipyard’s experience, this time it will perform the entire scope of works from the keel-laying to the signing of acceptance/delivery certificate.



- Does this project require any modernization?



- By today, we have upgraded the ventilation system at our shipbuilding facilities. The works on strengthening of the first drydock spot for facility where hulls will be assembled from blocks is to be completed by October 1. The plans also cover the slope modernization. Besides, various equipment of Russian and foreign origin is to be purchased during the project implementation.



- How acute is the issue of materials and components? What is the content of domestic materials, components and equipment in the new ship?



- We do not see any problems in choosing and getting the required components. The local content meets the requirements of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



- Is there any impact of the regional logistics on the prices and terms?



- Remote location from the markets is a common factor for all Far East manufactures. It is reflected in higher prices of the product. Therefore, the government has introduced subsidies to cover 20% of those costs for those awarding contracts to the Far East shipyards. As for the time, remoteness of the shipyard causes a three-week extension.



- What about the problem of recruiting personnel with required qualification?



- It is actually a particular aspect for all regional shipyards. Yet, we address this problem successfully. For construction of crab catchers, we have attracted more than a hundred of specialists including metal hull assembly workers and welders. At the peak of the production process when all the hulls will be assembled simultaneously, the shipyard will need more than 500 people. To attack more workers the shipyard is going to provide accommodation. For that purpose, we take part in the regional programme on construction of living quarters for people involved in the industry. The construction of a new residential area in Nakhodka is to begin in the end of 2020.



- What financial institutions are involved in the project in the framework the of public private partnership?



- No institutions are involved. The project is being implemented through contracts with the customer.



- What are the advantages of the Free Port of Vladivostok for the shipyards?



- As a FPV resident, we are going to get use of all the privileges including an opportunity to establish a free customs zone. The latter is under discussion now and it depends on the package of supplies.



Interviewed by Yevgeny Pankratyev.