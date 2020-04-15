-
2020 April 21
Threat of pirate attacks
Together with the pandemic and economic crisis the world has seen an upsurge of pirate activity. From the beginning of the year, the number of attacks on ships has been increasing in Asia and a containership crew has been recently captured in Africa. Is the world prepared for the new pirate crisis?
The previous surge of pirate activity was registered during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. It was first of all driven by the activities of African (primarily Somalian) pirates. To meet the challenge different states used to send their warships to patrol the most dangerous areas, the ships were equipped with citadels, some of ships were manned with private security officers. All those measures let reduce the frequency of pirate attacks in the waters of Africa and Indian Ocean. However, the pirate activities started shifting to the Asian region – Indonesia, the Singapore Strait and other water areas.
The new global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused yet another escalation of the situation with attacks on ships.
According to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), a total of 29 incidents of armed robbery against ships (comprising 28 actual incidents and one attempted incident) were reported in Asia during January-March 2020 compared to 10 incidents (comprising nine actual incidents and one attempted incident) during January-March 2019. This accounts for a three-fold increase in the total number of incidents reported during January-March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
The increase of incidents during January-March 2020 occurred in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore Strait. Three incidents were reported in Bangladesh during January-March 2020 compared to no incident during January-March 2019. Six incidents were reported in India during January-March 2020 compared to no incident during the same period in 2019. In Indonesia, six incidents were reported during January-March 2020 compared to three incidents during the same period in 2019. In the Philippines, four incidents were reported during January-March 2020 compared to two incidents during the same period in 2019.
Of concern was the continued increase of incidents on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait during January-March 2020. Nine incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait during January-March 2020 compared to two incidents during the same period in 2019.
The situation of abduction of crew remains a serious concern as the risk of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah is high as demonstrated by the occurrence of an incident on 17 Jan 20 off Lahad Datu, Sabah, Malaysia. Five of the crew abducted from the fishing trawler are still held in captivity.
Tendrils of fear come from Africa. On April 19, pirates boarded Portuguese flagged containership TOMMI RITSCHER at the anchorage of Port of Cotonou off Benin. Further reporting indicates that 11 crew members are locked in the citadel with a suspected 8 further crew members remaining outside the citadel. Crew members of the containership are reportedly to be Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and the Philippines nationals.
The previous case in the Gulf of Guinea was registered in February 2020 when the pirates attacked container ship Maersk Tema.
The threat of pirate attack also exists in other regions with unstable political and economic situation. For example, a tragic case happened in February 2020 in Puerto La Cruz port (Venezuela). Armed pirates murdered the captain of an oil tanker after boarding his ship while it was anchored. The ship crew were missing.
On the one hand, the world is currently more prepared for fighting the pirates as compared with the beginning of the century. Anti-pirate missions are underway, many ships have citadels, certain experience have been accumulated and there are dedicated protection bodies.
On the other hand, there are restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic: the infection is spreading among the naval crews, security services are more cautious, the global trade is declining.
Therefore, ship owners, fleet operators and crews should recognize that the threat of attacks in the waters of Africa, Asia and other unstable regions is escalating.
Vitaly Chernov
Другие новости по темам: pirates
-
2020 April 20
https://maritime-executive.com
Arctic Council Releases Guideline for Arctic Marine Risk Assessment
The guideline contains best practice methods and data sources for conducting regional and area-wide risk assessmentsArctic Council Releases Guideline for Arctic Marine Risk Assessment
-
2020 April 20
https://maritime-executive.com
Russia’s New Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Delayed
A defective electric engine aboard Russia’s newest nuclear icebreaker has set off a cascade of difficulties that will postpone its scheduled May delivery date by at least several months...Russia’s New Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Delayed
-
2020 April 16
https://www.defenceweb.co.za
Russia sells assault boats to sub-Saharan African country
Russia’s Kalashnikov has sold a number of BK-10 assault boats to a sub-Saharan African country in the first such naval sale in 20 years...Russia sells assault boats to sub-Saharan African country
-
2020 April 16
https://www.offshore-energy.biz
Germany, other EU countries provide COVID-19 liquidity relief to cruise lines
Germany and other European countries will allow cruise lines to pause their repayments of export credit guarantees for one year...Germany, other EU countries provide COVID-19 liquidity relief to cruise lines
-
2020 April 15
https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com
Pandemic masks true picture of sulphur 2020 compliance
It will be difficult to ascertain a full picture of how well the international shipping industry is complying with the new sulphur 2020 environmental legislation...Pandemic masks true picture of sulphur 2020 compliance
-
2020 April 15
http://maritimeglobalnews.com
USCG Polar Security Cutters: The History and Future
...work has commenced on the first new heavy polar icebreaker for the United States Coast Guard in 43 years...USCG Polar Security Cutters: The History and Future