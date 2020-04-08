2020 April 8 14:36

Vyborg Shipyard holds steel cutting ceremony for trawler of Project KMT02

Vyborg Shipyard to build four trawlers of KMT02 design including two ships ordered by ATLANTRYBFLOT



On 8 April 2020, Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) started cutting metal for construction of a fishing ship of Project KMT02, the company says in a press release.



The trawler is ordered by ATLANTRYBFLOT JSC (a company of UK “FOR” LLC).



The should will build four trawlers of KMT02 design including two ships ordered by ATLANTRYBFLOT. The lead ship of the Project was laid down on 16 January 2018.



The second ship of KMT02 design, Yury Matochkin was laid down on 1 November 2018.



The vessels of Project KMT02 will have Ice3 Class and with an option of hull strengthening to Arc4 Class. The ship is primarily intended for trawling of bottom/deep sea species of fish and round-the-clock freezing of the catch (up to 100 tonnes per day).

Characteristics: LOA – about 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; power plant – 4.64 MW; capacity of holds – 375 cbm.



In 2020, Vyborg Shipyard is going to conduct production modernization for RUB 700 million provided by Industrial Development Fund (IDF), Vyborg Shipyard General Director Aleksandr Solovyov told IAA PortNews after the signing ceremony held in Moscow.



With the loan granted by IDF, Vyborg Shipyard will purchase modern equipment that will contribute to modernization of its facilities and build up serial production of fishing trawlers and crab catchers 1.3 times.

On April 7, Vyborg Shipyard resumed operations after a week-long quarantine. The company observes all safety precautions and sanitary standards required to prevent infection of its personnel with coronavirus.



Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. From the date of its foundation in 1948 the Shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 t.

