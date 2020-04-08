2020 April 8 13:43

Lotos shipyard to build four dredgers for Russia’s inland water ways

Technical design of the ship developed by Royal IHC (Netherlands)



Lotos shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has won a competition for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers.



The construction will be financed under the leasing programme of State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (STLC). The lessees are Basin Administrations of Russia’s IWW. Technical design of the ship was developed by Royal IHC (Netherlands) in compliance with requirements of Russian River Register.



When speaking at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group and held in Moscow in 26 February 2020, Alexander Poshivay, Acting Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said that the Agency was set to have a series of 20 self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers built at Astrakhan Region based Lotos shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation).

According to him, the first 4 dredgers are to be built by 2022, with the second phase to be completed by 2030.



Key particulars of the dredger of 93.159 design: hull length – 50.00 m; hull with – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.



The shipyard emphasized that the ships of this design will enhance efficiency of dredging works at inland water ways and launch the dredging fleet renovation programme.



Lotos shipyard is an anchor resident of the special economic zone in the Astrakhan Region. It specializes in building ships of mixed river/sea navigation.

PortNews Media Group annually holds Russia’s major international event dedicated to dredging.

