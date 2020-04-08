2020 April 8 13:21

Port Kolomna signs agreement with RF Ministry of Industry and Trade for ship srapping grant

Port Kolomna can obtain ship srapping grant for construction of new dry cargo carrier

Port Kolomna has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Trade for obtaining of ship scrapping grant as a subsidy for construction a new dry cargo ship with carrying capacity of 4,500 tonnes, Aleksandr Alekseyev, General Director of Port Kolomna, told IAA PortNews.

According to Aleksandr Alekseyev, the ship temporarily named Stroitelny No10 is to replace the scrapped Alushta of Project 21-88. “In the nearest future, we are to contract obtaining of that grant. We are building a dry cargo carrier with 10% of its contract value to be covered by the state under the Government’s Decree No 502 on subsidies”, explained Aleksandr Alekseyev.

RF Government Decree dated 27 April 2017 (No 502) approved the rules developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade for providing subsidies from the federal budget to Russian organizations to cover part of their expenses for acquisition (construction) of new civil ships to replace ships subject to scrapping.

Key activities of Port Kolomna JSC is cargo transportation by inland water transport. The company is among the ten largest shipping companies operating in Russia with a market share of over 4%. The company’s fleet numbers 110 ships including 58 self-propelled ones. Average tonnage of the company’s fleet grows by 10,000 tonnes per year.

Port Kolomna JSC has its own shipbuilding and ship repair unit with a slip able to handle vessels of up to 2,000 tonnes and up to 115 meters in length. Production facilities of the company let perform a complete range of works on designing, construction, repair and modernization of types of vessels and floating facilities operating in the region.