2020 April 8 11:30

IAPH Tokyo secretariat transited to remote work from home

The statement reads: “In spite of COVID-19 spread looming throughout the country, your Tokyo secretariat has been open and we have been working to serve you. However, the number of infected people in Tokyo continues to rise drastically, which made the Japanese Government declare on Tuesday, April 7th, a state of emergency advising the residents to stay at home, work remotely and avoid nonessential outings until May 6th.

I have decided to ask my staff to work remotely from home, so as to minimize any potential risk to their health at work place. Needless to say, I will try to ensure that this measure to be taken will not affect any level of our membership service to you and further that communication channels be kept open as usual via e-mail”.