  • 2020 April 8 11:05

    SAFEEN acquires its largest service vessel to date

    SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ maritime service arm, has announced a successful acquisition of a Post Panamax bulk carrier, making it largest vessel ever to join its inventory.

    Built in Romania and in service since 2006, the vessel will operate under the name “HAFEET” and will initially undergo an extensive conversion, prior to commencing operations. The refitting will include state-of-the-art cranes and conveyor system, which, when combined with other design parameters, will render the vessel a potent and efficient transhipment platform, enabling SAFEEN to provide solid bulk cargo transhipment services.

    Once its conversion is fully complete in the latter part of 2020, M/V HAFEET will be based at Musaffah and will be tasked with supporting Emirates Steel’s transhipment requirements. Commencing its operations in January 2021, the vessel will assist in discharging bulk iron ore bound for Emirates Steel from incoming bulk carriers more efficiently, thereby economizing the turnaround time for the large ocean going vessels.

    Boasting a summer deadweight of up to 101,648 metric tonnes and diesel engines capable of generating up to 15,200 horsepower, M/V HAFEET includes a total of seven holds for cargo storage, making it a natural fit for the delivery of efficient transhipment services.

    Aside from being fitted with four advanced cranes and a conveyor system needed for cargo handling, the vessel will receive new hoppers, grabs, and additional generators to support its increased power requirements.

    As the largest vessel in SAFEEN’s inventory, it bears the name of Jabal Hafeet, the sole mountain in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which overlooks the UAE’s border with Oman. Standing at a height of 1,240 metres, the mountain is the highest peak in the Emirate. The mountain was officially incorporated into the Sheikh Zayed Network of Protected areas in 2018.

