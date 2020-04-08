  The version for the print

    ABB increases remote support for ships to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak

    At the time when many countries close borders and impose travel restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABB has increased the remote availability of technical service teams to help crews from shore, ABB said in its release.

    With a network of 800 service engineers in 40 locations worldwide, ABB is, wherever possible, assisting customers on site, from units closest to the vessel’s operation and in line with governmental measures. When on-site support is not feasible due to travel restrictions, ABB’s pool of experienced local service engineers has been made available to help crews remotely, with additional technical guidance from ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations Centers situated around the globe.  Key to this approach is an integrated global network of centers and services that can take care of the full scope of ABB systems onboard vessels from afar.

    Today, with over 1,000 ships connected to the ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations worldwide, digital services are at the core of supporting vessel crews from shore. ABB experts monitor onboard systems, coordinate equipment diagnostics and offer maintenance services 24/7 from eight ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations Centers around the globe. 

    Furthermore, responding to customer requests, ABB has also introduced a basic level solution that enables secure access to onboard systems from ashore and enhanced digital support for crews. 

    Remote diagnostics of shipboard equipment has become a key feature of shipping over the last decade. Sensor-driven onboard monitoring software that fully integrates with analytics ashore plays a central role in facilitating this approach.

    ABB is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees.

