  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 8 10:38

    Port of Gdansk actively supports fight against coronavirus

    The PGA says it donated 10 fully equipped tents to the National Fire Service to help combat the coronavirus. They may also be used as temporary admission rooms in front of hospitals, if needed, and streamline the paramedics' work.

    Today's handover of the equipment was attended, among others, by Dariusz Drelich, the Pomeranian Governor. As he said: "The Port of Gdansk Authority was one of the first companies to come to me with an offer of providing support in our fight against the coronavirus. We can already see the effects of this help. Representatives of the Gdansk port have already delivered the medical equipment, masks, and hand sanitisers to the selected facilities. Today, responding to the needs of the National Fire Service, the PGA is donating 10 fully equipped tents."

    Specialist tents may function as mobile admission rooms or places where patients can be grouped, or even as field hospitals in the case of an actual large inflow of patients. They will also make it possible to avoid overcrowding and lower the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the emergency departments. Every facility which reports such need may be equipped with a field tent.

    As Dariusz Drelich adds: "There are already over 30 tents of this type in the Pomeranian Region. All of them come from the warehouses of the National Fire Service. It is very important that Gdansk's port decided to support our firefighters with as many as 10 tent sets complete with heating and lighting. This way, we can be confident that the firefighter teams are properly equipped. They not only have the necessary equipment for hospitals, but can also take action in the field, without fear that there will be a shortage of these tents."

    When purchasing the equipment, the Port of Gdansk Authority decided to support the local entrepreneurs. As Lukasz Greinke, President of the Board at the Port of Gdansk Authority, said: "We decided to purchase the tents and devices from Polish manufacturers (apart from the generators, of course, which are manufactured abroad). This way, we had the opportunity to support our local market. In this difficult time, we all need to work together. We understand this and will continue to help as much as we can."

    The Port of Gdansk Authority has been actively involved in the combat against the coronavirus, supporting the Pomeranian medical facilities. It has recently donated 2,000 face shields to the University Clinical Centre, as well as personal protective equipment (masks, goggles, gowns, and cooler boxes) to the Hospital in Koscierzyna. Moreover, Gdansk's port is participating in a fundraiser for meals for health service employees and announces that its help will not end there:

    "It is a kind of gift from silent heroes to other silent heroes. We need to remember that ports are our window on the world, enabling import of the goods which are in such shortage now, and at the same time - an export window that helps maintain production for our economy," Greinke adds.

    Senior Foreman, Piotr Socha, the Pomeranian Regional Chief of the National Fire Service, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative of the Gdansk port: "Today, we received the equipment, which will be of much use to us. It includes tents, heaters, generators, ozonators, basically everything that is used on the front line today. Solutions of this type are currently in use in 15 locations next to hospitals. Unfortunately, such equipment runs down rather quickly, which is why we need to be prepared for what is going to happen in a week or two. The tents we received today will considerably improve our resources and efforts."

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, Gdansk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 8

17:36 Estimated March imports at major U.S. retail container ports hit five-year low, declines expected to continue amid pandemic
17:05 PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology
16:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
16:35 SCHOTTEL EcoPeller deployed in modernization project for first time
16:13 Port of Tallinn reports its 2020 Q1 passenger and cargo flows
16:05 Gimi receives force majeure claim for FLNG from BP Mauritania
15:44 Allseas wins removal contract for multiple North Sea installations
15:40 KMG Inseneriehituse AS to build bridge for Port of Tallinn
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for May and June 2020
14:36 Vyborg Shipyard holds steel cutting ceremony for trawler of Project KMT02
14:02 The Kings of Spain check the maintenance of the supply chain in the port of Valencia
13:43 Lotos shipyard to build four dredgers for Russia’s inland water ways
13:21 Port Kolomna signs agreement with RF Ministry of Industry and Trade for ship srapping grant
13:02 North Carolina Ports completes Turning Basin Expansion Project at the Port of Wilmington
12:42 Shipping credit outlook revised to negative: cash crunch worsens as Covid-19 disrupts trade
12:05 Inland terminals at the Port of Hamburg hit by the corona crises differently
11:30 IAPH Tokyo secretariat transited to remote work from home
11:05 SAFEEN acquires its largest service vessel to date
11:02 BC Ferries adjusted service levels due to Covid-19 pandemic
10:39 ABB increases remote support for ships to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak
10:38 Port of Gdansk actively supports fight against coronavirus
10:16 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Megastar, Galaxy and Baltic Princess suspend passenger transport to Finland
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 08
09:40 Bunker prices start going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 596 points
08:47 Golden Ocean announces appointment of Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen as CEO

2020 April 7

18:38 RF Government makes big decision to quit transshipment of NOVATEK’s LNG in Norway
17:27 BashVolgotanker opens navigation with first tanker leaving Samara for Kavkaz
17:03 IADC moves its seminar and course to 2nd half of 2020
16:49 RF Navy’s oceanographic research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky" arrived in the Durville Sea
16:05 ECSA and ETF launch joint project WESS
15:51 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:43 Port of Rotterdam adds Boxinsider to Portbase
15:28 Dredging works at LNG terminal in Klaipeda Seaport completed ahead of schedule
15:04 VTT to assess bio- and waste-based oils suitable for power plants and ships
14:43 Nordic Investment Bank is sponsoring expansion of Klaipeda Seaport
14:20 AET and TOTAL agree time charter for two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs
13:52 Rosmorport changed tariffs on crew boats services rendered in seaports of Eysk and Temryuk
13:29 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard introduced short-time operation till 30 April 2020
12:54 Rosmorport announces tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
12:26 Rosmorport announces tender to build and reconstruct port infrastructure in Nikolskoye settlement
11:47 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet continues its long-distance cruise to Antarctica
11:09 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends operations
10:25 Brent Crude futures price is up 3% to $34.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.53% to $27
10:08 Stena Line to furlough 600 employees and make 150 redundant in UK and the Republic of Ireland due to COVID-19
09:53 Extraordinary security measures undertaken by PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg
09:34 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput unloaded cargo for Arctic LNG 2 project
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 604 points
09:02 Austria's overseas traffic via Hamburg remains stable
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 07
08:19 LR chosen for LNG Canada export terminal project in Kitimat

2020 April 6

18:37 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces three year VLCC time charter
18:06 Bureau Veritas helps to manage risk thanks to digitalized inspection services
17:45 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in January-March of 2020 reached 2.6 mln tonnes, up 44% YoY
17:39 The production of Tallink’s new car and passenger ferry MyStar has started at Rauma shipyard
17:12 Maersk Container Industry signs first Star Cool milestone contract with Evergreen
17:06 Lloyd’s Register completes six-day, three-person audit for marine and offshore component and equipment business Whittaker Engineering
16:30 8,800 cbm of material dredged in Korsakov seaport
16:08 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 14
16:06 CMA CGM cancels PSS for cargo from East Africa to Asia