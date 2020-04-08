2020 April 8 08:47

Golden Ocean announces appointment of Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen as CEO

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS with effect from Tuesday April 14, 2020.

Mr Andersen comes from a position as Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas AS and previously worked as Head of Shipping for Petredec, Managing Director for Neu Gas Shipping and Head of the Maersk VLGC Pool.

About the Company

Golden Ocean is a leading international dry bulk shipping company founded in 1996 and based in Bermuda. Golden Ocean is mainly operating in the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax segments and the Company is listed on NASDAQ and the Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company owns and controls a fleet of 79 vessels.