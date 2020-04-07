2020 April 7 18:38

RF Government makes big decision to quit transshipment of NOVATEK’s LNG in Norway

As IAA PortNews was informed earlier, the Norwegian Maritime Authority had issued a permit for ship-to-ship transfer of Novatek’s LNG near Honningsvåg (Norway) for a period of six years. Transshipment of Russian gas is currently bringing profit to foreign companies. However, the situation is to change with the construction of LNG transshipment facility in the Murmansk Region, near the Ura Bay .

According to the press center of FSUE Rosmorport, RF Government’s Decree dated 31.03.2020 (No 810-р) extended the boundaries of Murmansk seaport with three water areas of the Ura Bay where Novatek is set to build a facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) involving floating storage units.



In April 2019, RF Government approved the plan for implementation of an investment project “Offshore facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas in the Murmansk Region”.



In July 2019, RF Government included NOVATEK’s project on construction of LNG terminal in the Murmansk Region into the land-use planning scheme.

The transshipment complex will consist of three offshore terminals. Two of them will accommodate FSO units of 330 meters in length and 60 meters in width for mooring of Yamalmax ships (length – 300 meters, width – 50 meters, loaded draught – 13 meters). Each FSO unit will be held by thirty two 200-tonne prismatic anchors fixed to the bottom.



The third offshore terminal is intended for a floating berth meant for auxiliary ships and tugboats.



Murmansk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport is going to offer pilotage services to ships approaching the transshipment complex for loading/unloading operations and to ensure safe navigation involving vessel traffic management system (VTMS) of the Kola Bay. For that purpose, an automated wireless observer unit is to be built in the Ura Bay and integrated into the Kola Bay VTMS.



IAA PortNews earlier reported that NOVATEK-Murmansk and authorities of closed settlement Vidyayevo had signed an acceptance/transfer certificate for a land plot under the project on construction of an LNG transshipment facility.

