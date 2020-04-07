2020 April 7 17:27

BashVolgotanker opens navigation with first tanker leaving Samara for Kavkaz

Shipping company BashVolgotanker opened its 72nd navigation season on 1 April 2020. The first ship loaded this year was Vogoneft-154 tanker loaded in Samara with heavy fuel oil bound for port Kavkaz, the company says in a press release.

The company is set to maintain its oil cargo transportation at the level of the previous year.

Oil products of Ufa companies traditionally make the bulk of cargo carried by BashVolgotanker. About 1 million tonnes of product is planned for shipment from Bashkiria this year.

About 100 units of the company’s transport and service fleet will ensure uninterrupted and fast delivery of oil products to customers.

Extremely low water level is forecasted for the Lower Don with the section of the Gorodets hydrosystem expected to see more faborable hydrological conditions as compared with the navigation season of 2019.

In the navigation season of 2019, the company carried 1.7 million tonnes of oil products along the inland water ways. Shipment of dark and light oil products from the berths of Ufa refineries totaled 700,000 tonnes (by ATB units and tankers). About 600,000 tonnes of oil products was transported from the ports of the Middle Volga (mostly by tankers).

Shipping Company “BashVolgotanker” was set up in 1948 in Ufa and reorganized into a joint stock company in 1996. 99.9% of its shares are held by OJSC Volgotanker. The company's fleet consists of ATB units, tankers of mixed sea/river navigation and harbor transshipment facilities. Apart from oil cargo transportation, BashVolgotanker offers services o transshipment of dark oil products, towing of ships, stripping of tankers, chartering out of ships.