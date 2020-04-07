  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 7 16:49

    RF Navy’s oceanographic research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky" arrived in the Durville Sea

    Oceanographic research vessel (ORV) of the Russian Navy "Admiral Vladimirsky" has arrived in the Durville sea surrounding Antarctica, to conduct oceanographic research with the purpose of specifying a point location for the South Magnetic Pole. The report on this event was sent via special communication channels to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, from the "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

     At the moment, the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky" has traveled about 27,000 miles on the route of a round-the-world expedition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica by Russian sailors and the 250th anniversary of the birth of I.F. Krusenstern. . The expedition started in December 2019 and will last until June this year.

     The Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, ordered daily analysis of data on the round-the-world expedition in cooperation with the Center of the Russian Geographical Society at the Main command of the Russian Navy.

    The Durville sea is the marginal sea of the Pacific sector of the Southern ocean, between 136° and 148° east longitude. It surrounds the Land of Adeli (East Antarctica). The southern part of the sea is located within the continental shelf with a depth of less than 500 m, the northern part-with a depth of up to 3610 m. Most of the year is covered with drifting ice.

    "I am confident that the difficult navigation conditions in the Dourville sea area will not interfere with the tasks of our hydrographers, who have unique experience in conducting research," said Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

    During the expedition, which will last until June 2020, along with the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky", the hydrographic vessel "Marshal Gelovani" and the ORV "Yantar" will participate in it on various routes.  The route of the expedition was planned in such a way that on the day of the discovery of Antarctica, January 28, 2020, the "Admiral Vladimirsky" and "Yantar" ORV will arrive at the Russian Antarctic station "Bellingshausen", where they jointly held commemorative events with the station's personnel.  The expedition is conducted in close cooperation with the Russian Geographical Society.

