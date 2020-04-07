2020 April 7 15:28

Dredging works at LNG terminal in Klaipeda Seaport completed ahead of schedule

The maintenance dredging works in the liquified natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit terminal were completed in the southern part of Klaipeda Seaport earlier than planned. So, the floating storage and regasification unit Independence renewed its activities successfully on Monday in its usual location, the port of Klaipeda says in a press release.

"The maintenance dredging works were smooth and the contractor managed to finish them earlier than planned. We were cleaning silt from the LNG unit’s pit for the third time since beginning of operation of the terminal. It is a pleasure that former decisions to deepen the water area under the vessel Independence down to 16 m were justified. Thus, the conditions were created to carry out maintenance dredging works and to tug the vessel as rarely as possible,” said Director for Infrastructure of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Managing Director at interim, Mr. Vidmantas Paukste.

The maintenance dredging works in the LNG pit by Kiaules Nugara continued for four days. They were performed by the Belgian company "Jan De Nul NV”. In total, 50 444 m3 of silt soil were excavated in the LNG area. At that time, the floating storage and regasification unit Independence was tied by the quay used by AB "Klaipedos Smelte”.

Mr. Darius Silenskis, Managing Director of KN (AB "Klaipedos nafta” /Klaipeda Oil Ltd/), expressed his joy that the maintenance dredging works performed in maximum speed allowed resuming operation of the LNG terminal early on Monday morning.

"We are happy that all the technical inspection works scheduled for temporary removal of the LNG vessel were carried out smoothly and on time. The floating storage and regasification unit Independence returned to its usual location by the island of Kiaules Nugara at weekend and it was reconnected to gas-supply system and gas-transmission equipment. The gas supply to the users will be renewed on Monday morning”, - says D. Silenskis.

The part of the water area in front of the LNG terminal’s quay was deepened in 2013. The projected depth reaches 16 m here. When operation of the LNG terminal was started, the dredging works of the water area were performed in 2015, 2016 and 2020, in order to maintain the projected depths.

The dredger that was brought to the port will continue maintenance dredging works in the port’s water area, and the projected depths will be restored in the ship canal.