  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 7 14:43

    Nordic Investment Bank is sponsoring expansion of Klaipeda Seaport

    The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signed a credit contract for 19 years intended to renew infrastructure in Klaipeda Port, the port says in a press release.

    "Effective activities of the seaport are of vital importance for the Lithuanian economics. The investments into renewal of the infrastructure will contribute to further expansion of the port and will promote growth of productivity in our Member State,” – says NIB President and CEO, Mr. Henrik Norman.

    The granted financing will cover investments up to 68 million euros into reconstruction of the port’s quays. It is planned in the project to expand the quays and to deepen the ship canal so that larger vessels could enter the port. The possibility to receive large vessels will increase significantly productivity of the port and its operators. It is expected that the project’s implementation will increase annual stevedoring capacity by 19,1 million tons or by 29% of current capacity.

    "It is very important that activities and expansion plans of Klaipeda Port are assessed on the international scale. It serves as a huge stimulus to continue the started projects and to initiate the new ones that will help Klaipeda Port to become more competitive. Only target and sustainable investments and harmonious development may guarantee that the single seaport of our country will continue creating added value to the State and its people,”– told Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Jaroslavas Narkevicius.

    Total value of the project is 136 million euros. It is planned to finish the projects until the end of 2023.

    "The decision of the Nordic Investment Bank to grant a loan for the projects of improvement of Klaipeda Seaport shows that we are a reliable partner, whose projects have a potential. It is very important that even in difficult economic times, we will be able to safeguard uninterrupted investments into the harmonious development. They will allow the port reacting expeditiously to the market’s changes, to stay economically vital, and will provide wide possibilities for the Lithuanian contractors to contribute to implementation of the port’s projects,” – said Director for Infrastructure of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Managing Director at interim, Mr. Vidmantas Paukste.

    Klaipeda State Seaport is an important part of the Lithuanian transit policy. The port is one of the largest in the region and it has been a leader in cargo turnover in the Baltic States in recent years. 46,3 million tons of cargoes were loaded in Klaipeda State Seaport only in 2019

    NIB is an international financial institution that belongs to eight Member States: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The bank is financing private and public projects in the Member States and beyond. The international credit rating agencies "Standard & Poor’s” and "Moody’s” have awarded the highest possible AAA/Aaa credit rating to NIB.

Другие новости по темам: Klaipeda  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 7

15:51 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:43 Port of Rotterdam adds Boxinsider to Portbase
15:28 Dredging works at LNG terminal in Klaipeda Seaport completed ahead of schedule
15:04 VTT to assess bio- and waste-based oils suitable for power plants and ships
14:43 Nordic Investment Bank is sponsoring expansion of Klaipeda Seaport
14:20 AET and TOTAL agree time charter for two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs
13:52 Rosmorport changed tariffs on crew boats services rendered in seaports of Eysk and Temryuk
13:29 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard introduced short-time operation till 30 April 2020
12:54 Rosmorport announces tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
12:26 Rosmorport announces tender to build and reconstruct port infrastructure in Nikolskoye settlement
11:47 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet continues its long-distance cruise to Antarctica
11:09 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends operations
10:25 Brent Crude futures price is up 3% to $34.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.53% to $27
10:08 Stena Line to furlough 600 employees and make 150 redundant in UK and the Republic of Ireland due to COVID-19
09:53 Extraordinary security measures undertaken by PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg
09:34 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput unloaded cargo for Arctic LNG 2 project
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 604 points
09:02 Austria's overseas traffic via Hamburg remains stable
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 07
08:19 LR chosen for LNG Canada export terminal project in Kitimat

2020 April 6

18:37 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces three year VLCC time charter
18:06 Bureau Veritas helps to manage risk thanks to digitalized inspection services
17:45 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in January-March of 2020 reached 2.6 mln tonnes, up 44% YoY
17:39 The production of Tallink’s new car and passenger ferry MyStar has started at Rauma shipyard
17:12 Maersk Container Industry signs first Star Cool milestone contract with Evergreen
17:06 Lloyd’s Register completes six-day, three-person audit for marine and offshore component and equipment business Whittaker Engineering
16:30 8,800 cbm of material dredged in Korsakov seaport
16:08 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 14
16:06 CMA CGM cancels PSS for cargo from East Africa to Asia
15:59 The Korean Register releases the latest updated version of KR-CON
14:50 DNV GL’s new MMC unlocks unprecedented machinery efficiencies and insights
13:57 Technical fleet of Moscow Canal to begin navigation season on April 24
13:33 Construction of Tallink Grupp’s newest eco-friendly LNG-powered shuttle ferry to begin at RMC shipyard in Rauma
12:46 World Ports Covid19 Information Portal established
12:22 IMO issues guidance for delays in newbuild vessel deliveries due to COVID-19
12:00 Nanjing Jinling Shipyard launches the second of G5GG ro-ro vessels for Grimaldi Group
11:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 6,299 in RF spot market
11:00 Port of Singapore remains open amidst additional precautionary measures
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.61% to $33.56, Light Sweet Crude – down 3.18% to $27.43
10:09 NovaAlgoma Short Sea Carriers takes delivery of new mini-bulker
09:50 CIMC Raffles cuts first steel for largest Ice Class ro-ro
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 06
09:32 RF Government approves draft Energy Strategy until 2035
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 April 5

17:08 USCG oversees disembarkation of 250,000 from cruise ships
16:23 PGS announces capacity adjustments, to lay-up its 3D vessels as a response measure to COVID-19
15:14 Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 20,000 pounds of illegal drugs
14:33 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $1.50 billion contract for the construction of LPD 31
13:27 PGS completes acquisition on Kwanza Shelf and releases fast-track data
12:13 Viking launches new channel VIKING TV with daily cultural content
11:29 Crowley tugs work together to load LP Odyssey launch platform for offshore ship transfer
11:06 APL announces arrangement for cargo bound for Chittagong
10:14 U.S. Navy selects HII to provide logistics support for surface ships and submarines

2020 April 4

16:41 Bollinger delivers the 38th FRC Harold Miller to the USCG
15:21 APL announces new LSS as from May for Trans-Pacific eastbound market
14:47 Viking announces Mississippi River cruises
13:34 Iridium partner Globalsat equips Argentine Navy’s Fortuna III yacht with Iridium Certus® Service
12:23 BlueWater Reporting posts report on COVID-19’s impact on China’s box volumes, economy
11:08 Torqeedo's milestone 100,000th electric drive goes to Spirit Yachts

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group