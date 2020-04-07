2020 April 7 14:20

AET and TOTAL agree time charter for two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs

AET, a leading energy logistics provider, announced an agreement with Chartering and Shipping Services SA, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Total SA) for the time charter of two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs, the company said in its release. The two newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered to AET from Q1 2022.

The two newbuilds will be powered by LNG and will be amongst the most environmentally friendly VLCCs in the market. When in service, they will emit around 20% less CO2 greenhouse gases than conventional vessels; 85% less NOx and 99% less SOx. In addition, 99% fewer fine particles will be released. Immediately, these vessels comply with IMO Tier III levels, IMO 2020 sulphur cap and represent a significant step towards the IMO’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2050 from a 2008 baseline.

AET currently operates two LNG dual-fuel Aframax vessels and two LNG dual-fuel Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tankers within its global fleet.

ABOUT AET

AET is a global energy logistics company that owns and operates crude and clean petroleum tankers. AET has commercial and operational offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Houston, London, Brazil, Norway and Uruguay and owns a fleet comprising 14 VLCCs, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Panamax, 32 Aframaxes, 6 DP shuttle tankers, 3 MR2 tankers, 5 LR2 tankers and 4 chemical ships. Its current orderbook comprises 11 vessels. AET is a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian energy logistics group, MISC Berhad.

ABOUT TOTAL

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity.