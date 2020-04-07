2020 April 7 13:52

Rosmorport changed tariffs on crew boats services rendered in seaports of Eysk and Temryuk

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch reports that tariffs on services rendered by the branch to provide the Admiral Lazarev, the Admiral Serebryakov, the General Rayevsky and the Irbis vessels for general purposes in the seaport of Temryuk have been changed since April 01, 2020.

Previously, since the beginning of the year the tariffs on the same services to provide the Kolguyev, the RBT-16, the Reidovy-43 and the Tekhflotets vessels in the seaport of Eysk for general purposes have been changed.

More information on new tariffs on services rendered by the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch to provide cruise boats in the seaports of Eysk and Temryuk is available in the section “Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch Harbor Dues and Tariffs”.