2020 April 7 12:54

Rosmorport announces tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service

Under the comprehensive plan for modernizing and expanding the trunk infrastructure till 2024 and to support and develop coastal infrastructure of the ferry service that links Sakhalin Island with the mainland, FSUE “Rosmorport” has announced a competitive tender with limited participation in an electronic form to develop working documentation and reconstruct coastal facilities of the road-railway ferry service “Vanino-Kholmsk” in the seaport of Kholmsk (Sakhalin Region).

The construction and installation works are expected to be carried out in 2020-2022 from the federal budget resources.

The works will be carried out in two stages. In particular, the berths No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4, a linkspan, a berth entry and a passenger ladder are to be reconstructed.

The Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service is the most important transport corridor which links the island of Sakhalin with the mainland.

Attendance forms are received till 11:00 a.m. Moscow time April 28. The results of the tender will be summed up before May 7.