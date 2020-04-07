2020 April 7 12:26

Rosmorport announces tender to build and reconstruct port infrastructure in Nikolskoye settlement

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it has announced a competitive tender with limited participation in an electronic form to sign a state contract on developing working documentation and carrying out works to build a facility “The Construction and Reconstruction of Facilities of Federal Property in the Settlement of Nikolskoye” on Bering Island (Komandorskie Islands, the Pacific Ocean) forming part of the Aleutian district of Kamchatka Territory.

The facility implementation is envisaged in the federal project “Russian Seaports” under the comprehensive plan for modernizing and expanding the trunk infrastructure till 2024. The construction and installation works are planned to be carried out in 2020-2022 from federal budget resources.

During the construction, a cargo and passenger pier and a guard building with the seasonal waiting room for passengers will be created. The new pier designed for transshipment of 15,000 tons of cargoes and service of up to 15,800 people per year will make it possible to receive local passenger and cruise vessels, as well as cargo carriers to supply basic goods, combustibles and lubricants and construction materials to the settlement of Nikolskoye and servicing of the Komandorsky state nature biosphere reserve.

Applications for the tender are admitted till 11:00 a.m. Moscow time April 28, 2020. The results of the contest will be summed up before May 7