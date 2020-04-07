2020 April 7 11:09

Hurtigruten temporarily suspends operations

Following the latest developments in the coronavirus situation Hurtigruten decided to continue a temporary suspension of its operations:

Norwegian coast: Operations will be suspended until 20 May 2020. As of now, the first scheduled round trip departure from Bergen will be on 21 May.

Expedition cruises: All Hurtigruten expedition cruises will be suspended until 12 May. In addition to the previously cancelled cruises, this includes the MS Fridtjof Nansen’s departure from Hamburg on 29 April as well as MS Spitsbergen’s departure from Longyearbyen 6 May.

In addition, Hurtigruten’s Alaska expedition cruise season will be postponed to July due to new travel restrictions from Canadian authorities. This means that the 17 May, 31 May, 12 June, 24 June and 1 July MS Roald Amundsen Alaska departures unfortunately will be cancelled.