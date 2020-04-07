2020 April 7 09:53

Extraordinary security measures undertaken by PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg

ZAO PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg undertakes extraordinary security measures, the towing company told IAA PortNews.



Tightened security has been introduced by the company authorities till 30 April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The company personnel and all crewmembers of ships are provided with individual protective means – face masks and rubber gloves. There is no shortage of protective means. Updated instructions related to the pandemic are given to the crews on a daily basis.



PORT FLEET company was established in November 1997 on the basis of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s port fleet. The company’s key activity is operation of auxiliary and support ships. PORT FLEET currently performs an essential part of all service operation in the Port of Saint-Petersburg and other Russian ports in the Gulf of Finland.