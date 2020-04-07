2020 April 7 09:34

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput unloaded cargo for Arctic LNG 2 project

On 4 April 2020, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed unloading materials and equipment under the Arctic LNG 2 project, says press center of FSUE Atomflot.

On 22 March, the Sevmorput delivered over 20,000 freight tons of general cargo to the Utrenneye field: reinforced concrete and metal structures, tubulars, construction equipment and electric machinery of domestic origin.

According to Leonid Irlits, Atomflot Director for Shipping, nuclear-powered container carrier had no assistance on its way from Arkhangelsk to the point of unloading. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaygach had earlier prepared a canal for the container carrier to approach and to unload the cargo onto the shore ice.



On 5 April 2020, the Sevmorput left for Murmansk.



The nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch, USSR based Zaliv Shipyard. The Sevmorput was laid down on November 2, 1984, launched on February 20, 1986 and put into operation on December 31, 1988.

Key characteristics of the Sevmorput: nuclear powerplant - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 t; deadweight – 33,980 t; can carry– 1,320 ISO 20 containers or 428 ISO 40 containers.

