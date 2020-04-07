  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 7 08:46

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 07

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) rose slightly on April 06:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 255.19 (+5.21)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 307.00 (+2.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 395.24 (+2.51)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Mar.06 after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.

    Brent for June settlement decreased by $1.06 to $33.05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May fell by $2.26 to $26.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $6.97 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery lost $3.25.

    Today morning global oil indexes have turned into slight upward evolution.
     
    Global fuel market is waiting for the meeting where oil output cuts to be discussed. The meeting was postponed from Apr. 06 until April 9, as a dispute between Moscow and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for plunging crude prices intensified. The delay came amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for the OPEC+ to urgently stabilise global oil markets. OPEC+ is working on a deal to cut the production of oil equivalent by about 10% of world supply, or 10 million barrels per day, in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort including the United States. Washington, however, has yet to make a commitment to join the effort. Other oil producers that do not belong to OPEC+ have indicated a willingness to help. Canada's Alberta province is open to joining any potential global pact. Norway said it would consider cuts to its oil output if a wide global deal is agreed. Mexico called on Russia and Saudi Arabia to reach a deal soon to end their price war.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) in turn said, even if the OPEC+ group and other major oil producers in the world were to agree to deep production cuts, they would be unable to prevent what is sure to be an enormous global inventory build this quarter due to unprecedented demand destruction. As a result of restricted commuter travel, grounded flights, and economic slowdown, demand for oil in April is expected to drop by 20 million bpd year on year, and probably more. IEA predicts that even if OPEC+ plus other producers were to discuss, agree to, and implement a collective cut of 10 million bpd, global oil inventories would still rise by 15 million bpd in the second quarter.

    The market was also weighed down by a report from data provider Genscape that inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, rose by about 5.8 million barrels last week. If those figures are matched by official U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Apr.08, it would be the fifth straight weekly storage build at the hub and the biggest weekly increase on record dating to 2004.

    Markets were also alarmed when the National Health Commission of China said on Apr.06 that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Apr.05, compared with 47 the day before. Asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass the virus to others, have become China’s chief concern after strict containment measures succeeded in cutting the overall infection rate.

    Demand for crude oil falls. Globally, storage is nearing capacity and is estimated to completely fill by the summer. Storage rates in the U.S. have doubled, and as of March 20, the U.S. Department of Energy says the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is at 635 MMbbl out of a capacity 797MMbbl.

    Meantime, tanker freight rates are surging. Freight costs on super tankers (Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs) and Suezmax) have typically been around $30,000/day to $40,000/day. There are a limited number of these tankers available to charter and Saudi Aramco appears to have chartered 25 to 40 of them in an attempt to gain market share over Russia. This increased demand recently drove prices to $110,000/day for Suezmax vessels and nearly $400,000/day for VLCCs and ULCCs.

    We expect bunker prices may fall today in a range of minus $3-5 for IFO and minus $6-13 for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 7

09:53 Extraordinary security measures undertaken by PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg
09:34 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput unloaded cargo for Arctic LNG 2 project
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 604 points
09:02 Austria's overseas traffic via Hamburg remains stable
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 07
08:19 LR chosen for LNG Canada export terminal project in Kitimat

2020 April 6

18:37 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces three year VLCC time charter
18:06 Bureau Veritas helps to manage risk thanks to digitalized inspection services
17:45 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in January-March of 2020 reached 2.6 mln tonnes, up 44% YoY
17:39 The production of Tallink’s new car and passenger ferry MyStar has started at Rauma shipyard
17:12 Maersk Container Industry signs first Star Cool milestone contract with Evergreen
17:06 Lloyd’s Register completes six-day, three-person audit for marine and offshore component and equipment business Whittaker Engineering
16:30 8,800 cbm of material dredged in Korsakov seaport
16:08 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 14
16:06 CMA CGM cancels PSS for cargo from East Africa to Asia
15:59 The Korean Register releases the latest updated version of KR-CON
14:50 DNV GL’s new MMC unlocks unprecedented machinery efficiencies and insights
13:57 Technical fleet of Moscow Canal to begin navigation season on April 24
13:33 Construction of Tallink Grupp’s newest eco-friendly LNG-powered shuttle ferry to begin at RMC shipyard in Rauma
12:46 World Ports Covid19 Information Portal established
12:22 IMO issues guidance for delays in newbuild vessel deliveries due to COVID-19
12:00 Nanjing Jinling Shipyard launches the second of G5GG ro-ro vessels for Grimaldi Group
11:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 6,299 in RF spot market
11:00 Port of Singapore remains open amidst additional precautionary measures
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.61% to $33.56, Light Sweet Crude – down 3.18% to $27.43
10:09 NovaAlgoma Short Sea Carriers takes delivery of new mini-bulker
09:50 CIMC Raffles cuts first steel for largest Ice Class ro-ro
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 06
09:32 RF Government approves draft Energy Strategy until 2035
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 April 5

17:08 USCG oversees disembarkation of 250,000 from cruise ships
16:23 PGS announces capacity adjustments, to lay-up its 3D vessels as a response measure to COVID-19
15:14 Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 20,000 pounds of illegal drugs
14:33 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $1.50 billion contract for the construction of LPD 31
13:27 PGS completes acquisition on Kwanza Shelf and releases fast-track data
12:13 Viking launches new channel VIKING TV with daily cultural content
11:29 Crowley tugs work together to load LP Odyssey launch platform for offshore ship transfer
11:06 APL announces arrangement for cargo bound for Chittagong
10:14 U.S. Navy selects HII to provide logistics support for surface ships and submarines

2020 April 4

16:41 Bollinger delivers the 38th FRC Harold Miller to the USCG
15:21 APL announces new LSS as from May for Trans-Pacific eastbound market
14:47 Viking announces Mississippi River cruises
13:34 Iridium partner Globalsat equips Argentine Navy’s Fortuna III yacht with Iridium Certus® Service
12:23 BlueWater Reporting posts report on COVID-19’s impact on China’s box volumes, economy
11:08 Torqeedo's milestone 100,000th electric drive goes to Spirit Yachts

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group
18:27 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill
18:07 Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020
17:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY
17:28 ECSA Board: Shipping industry keeps Europe running but will need more EU support to recover
17:14 Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route
16:50 GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project
16:25 World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times
15:46 FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory
15:22 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
14:57 New bunker alert service available for BIMCO members
14:33 NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest
13:49 DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia
13:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
13:01 Zeebrugge Port Authority facilitates extra ground for port users in need due to corona crisis