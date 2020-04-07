2020 April 7 09:02

Austria's overseas traffic via Hamburg remains stable

Despite the effects of the on-going corona pandemic and its accompanying restrictions, freight traffic between Hamburg and Austria keeps running at a stable level, Port of Hamburg said in its release. The Port of Hamburg Representative Office in Vienna carried out a quick survey among the largest Austrian internationally operating shipping companies. It shows production running largely without restrictions and overseas exports still being scheduled for the coming weeks. The only exception is the automotive sector, where production has been abruptly cut back for the time being.



Furthermore, the survey showed that all terminals for combined transport (CT) in Austria remain open and are operating without restrictions. Rail operators and forwarding companies also continue their work and try to adapt their transport offers to changes in demand. As of this week, for instance, about 25 percent fewer trains will be running between Hamburg and Austria. Compared to the situation in the rest of Europe, this still indicates a relatively stable development. Its extensive intermodal network, large number of block train connections and direct international liner services have made the Port of Hamburg the most important transport hub for the Austrian industry in terms of containerised transport for decades. "Even during the current challenging times, the Port of Hamburg is Austria's gateway to the world," says Alexander Till, Head of HHR Vienna.