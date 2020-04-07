  The version for the print

    LR chosen for LNG Canada export terminal project in Kitimat

    Following a competitive tender process, LR has secured a 55-month contract to perform third party verification and Canadian Registration Number services, LR said in its release.

    LR has signed a 55-month LNG contract to support LNG Canada with the safe construction and delivery of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction plant and export terminal located at a site in Kitimat, BC, Canada.

    The contract is for third party verification and Canadian Registration Number (CRN) services that LR will perform during the pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up phases of the project. With this tender award, LR becomes the only third-party verifier working on Canadian LNG projects.

    LR’s third party verification services will ensure that individual components have been constructed and tested in accordance with the quality assurance programme expected by Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation (LNGFR). This will see LR verifying the project quality assurance programme for the design and procurement phases, followed by the Inspection Test Plans and Inspection Test Records during the project construction and commissioning phases.

    LR will also validate Technical Integrity Verification plans for engineering, fabrication and commissioning, and the Change Management Plan (CMP) for the design and construction phases. Throughout this contract, LR will provide additional audit and engineering services at site to verify the compliance of safety critical equipment and systems, such as gas fired equipment (incinerator and gas turbines), across the entire facility. This will align with audit activities performed by British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC).

    For the CRN services, LR will use a British Columbia Alternative Safety Approach (ASA) to demonstrate compliance with the power, boiler, pressure vessel and refrigeration safety regulation.

    LR will assist in developing a complete life cycle Pressure Equipment Safety Management Plan, from vendor selection through to the module yard, as well as the final handover to LNG Canada at the Kitimat Site which will be used to support the project ASA application.

     

