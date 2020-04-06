2020 April 6 17:45

Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in January-March of 2020 reached 2.6 mln tonnes, up 44% YoY

DeloPorts, a major Russian stevedoring holding that consolidates the assets of Delo Group in the Novorossiysk’s port, says the turnover of its terminals, increased by 44% in January-March of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and reached 2.6 mln tonnes due to the increase in the turnover of containers and grain.

The increase in turnover of the NUTEP Container Terminal in twenty-foot equivalent reached 26% compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, in January-March 2020, the terminal handled 125,640 TEUs. The turnover growth largely occurred due to the launch of the new deep-water berth No. 38, the redirection of a part of the traditional cargo flow from the North-West to the South, as well as the increase in handling of perishable cargo in refrigerated containers.

Despite the unfavorable market conditions and the negative change in the ruble exchange rate, the NUTEP Container Terminal was able to increase the March turnover by 27%. NUTEP reached a record monthly turnover of 50,518 TEUs, a 10,800 TEUs increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The grain turnover at KSK Grain Terminal in the 1st quarter of 2020 grew by 57% compared to the same period in 2019 and reached 1.1 mln tonnes. The increase of grain handling is the result of the commissioning of the new production facilities for automobile and railway cargo reception. Moreover, the KSK silo capacities expanded from 116 thous. tonnes of simultaneous storage to 210 thous. tonnes. In the meantime, KSK turnover in March 2020 increased by 90% compared to March 2019.

The turnover of general cargo and Ro-Ro cargo in the 1st quarter of 2020 reached to 10 thous. tonnes.

In January-March 2020, 308 mooring services were provided by the fleet of Delo Service Company, a 36% growth year on year.

