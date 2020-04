2020 April 6 18:37

Okeanis Eco Tankers announces three year VLCC time charter

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (“OET”) has entered into a time charter contract with a leading international energy company for one of its VLCC vessels, the Nissos Anafi or Nissos Kythnos (in OET’s option), for a period of three years firm (no extension options). The charter will generate approx. USD 17.5 million of gross annual revenue and will commence in mid-May 2020.