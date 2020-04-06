2020 April 6 17:12

Maersk Container Industry signs first Star Cool milestone contract with Evergreen

Following a comprehensive series of trials that lasted for most of 2019, leading Taiwanese international shipping company, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Evergreen) has selected Star Cool as the approved reefer machine for their growing reefer operations. Evergreen’s initial order is for 1,800 Star Cool reefers from Maersk Container Industry (MCI), scheduled for delivery during the 2nd quarter of 2020, the company said in its release.



Prior to placing the order, Evergreen spent most of 2019 running live trials across their global network involving all relevant reefer machines, including Star Cool. They subsequently conducted a comprehensive evaluation, which included not just the performance of the individual reefers but also aspects such as cargo care and service support. Among other things, the results of these extensive tests confirmed that Star Cool achieved the lowest energy consumption of all brands, the fastest temperature pulldown and seamless customer service. These and other important total cost of ownership parameters resulted in Evergreen placing their first Star Cool order and entering into a long-term relationship with MCI.



Evergreen commented: “Evergreen has spent over 50 years building a comprehensive shipping network that meets the needs of our customers, and which has help us achieve the scale of business we have today. When we began the process of selecting a new brand for our reefer fleet, we were looking for the ability to offer our customers the most reliable service as well as the documented lowest carbon footprint, which made Star Cool a clear choice.´´

“At MCI, we are all very proud to have earned the trust of Evergreen in adding Star Cool to their global reefer operations, particularly after such an impressively rigid testing and selection process. Over the coming decade, my colleagues and I look forward to continuing to develop our collaboration with Evergreen”, said Soren Leth Johannsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Container Industry.