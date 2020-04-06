2020 April 6 18:06

Bureau Veritas helps to manage risk thanks to digitalized inspection services

Bureau Veritas has already deployed remote inspection, remote supervision and augmented inspection services in multiple use cases and business units around the world, Bureau Veritas said in its release.

The Group is leveraging this digital experience to continue supporting its customers in real time. Remote inspection solutions are effective alternatives when there is limited or no physical access to site, when experts are not available immediately or when sites are affected by travel bans or restrictions.

Bureau Veritas is able to provide different types of remote inspection, organized in a short time frame. For example, clients or suppliers on-site at a manufacturing plant can communicate and stream activity via the internet, mobile phone or smart glasses to Bureau Veritas’ inspection team located off-site. Results are then analyzed remotely and communicated digitally to the client.

Digital solutions with augmented 3D inspections can also be deployed.

By eliminating direct contact and adhering to social distancing best practices while continuing to meet clients’ needs.