2020 April 6 16:06

CMA CGM cancels PSS for cargo from East Africa to Asia

CMA CGM has announced that the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 200 per unit, applicable since March 1st, 2020 from East Africa to Asia is to be cancelled as follows:

PSS cancelled as from April 12th, 2020:

From East Africa

To North East Asia, South East Asia, China and the Hong Kong & Macau SAR, India East Coast