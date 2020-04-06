2020 April 6 13:57

Technical fleet of Moscow Canal to begin navigation season on April 24

Navigation season in Moscow Basin of Inland Water Ways will begin on 24 April 2020. By that time, technical fleet of Moscow Canal responsible for maintenance of inland water ways and hydraulic engineering structures will undergo scheduled repairs and will be able to start its operations, says the company.

Technical fleet of Moscow Canal consists of bucket dredgers, suction dredgers, anchor boats, hopper barges and receiving ships, snag boats, floating cranes, survey ship, tugboats, tankers, buoy tenders, ecological ships, barges, auxiliary service and personnel vessels.

According to the statement, measures undertaken by Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and the company to prevent spreading of coronavirus infection certainly complicate the process of preparing the fleet for operation. Yet, all the works are conducted normally and navigation season of 2020 will be supported by the company’s fleet in time and in full.

State-owned FSBI Moscow Canal is the largest water transport and inland shipping sector facility and acts as a public administration body for management of inland waterways in 12 regions of Central Russia. The authority manages and operates 233 hydraulic engineering facilities and 3,842 km of inland waterways.