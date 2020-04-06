2020 April 6 13:33

Construction of Tallink Grupp’s newest eco-friendly LNG-powered shuttle ferry to begin at RMC shipyard in Rauma

Tallink Grupp has announced today, on 6 April, that the construction of Tallink Grupp’s newest eco-friendly LNG-powered shuttle ferry, MyStar will begin at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) shipyard in Rauma, Finland. The construction will begin with a traditional steel cutting event, which – in keeping with the current corona virus situation restrictions and precautionary measures – will be carried out online, starting at 13.00 local Finnish time, with Tallink Grupp representatives participating via the Internet live streaming.

The CEO of Tallink Grupp Paavo Nõgene said: “The world around us has recently changed beyond recognition and all around us we only see shut-down, challenges and closure. Our group too is facing challenges, but at the same time we are working hard to get through the current situation and are continuing to focus on the future. And one of the key future projects already underway before the crisis was the construction project of our new shuttle, MyStar – one of the eco-friendliest ship on the Baltic Sea. I am therefore pleased that we are today able to start thisnew project in cooperation with our long-standing partner Rauma shipyard.”.

”During this intense time of challenge, we see, more than ever, how much our economies rely on dependable, sustainable and eco-friendly ships and the importance of vital shipping routes remaining open. At Tallink, this makes our commitment to building and operating the most innovative and most sustainable ships on the Baltic sea even stronger,” Paavo Nõgene CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

“We are proud to start the construction of the new vessel MyStar building on the good cooperation we have with our significant customer Tallink Grupp. Together, we are shaping the shipping industry between Finland and Estonia to be more and more environmentally friendly,” Jyrki Heinimaa, President and CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions said.

MyStar is another important step for Tallink Grupp towards achieving even greater energy efficiency and eco-friendliness for its shipping operations on the Baltic Sea. The LNG-powered new shuttle vessel comes with the latest cutting-edge technology and innovation onboard and will meet all the current and known future emission regulations.

MyStar will be built equipped with shore-to-ship green power connection as well as the Smart Car Deck solution, developed in cooperation with Tallinn Technical University, which will enable even faster and more convenient loading and unloading of the vessel and is compatible with the already existing Smart Port solutions at the Port of Tallinn.

The vessel will cost approximately 250 million euros and the delivery of the vessel is planned in January 2022. The new vessel will operate on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route, connecting the twin capitals of Estonia and Finland.