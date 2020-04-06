2020 April 6 11:18

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 6,299 in RF spot market

Between March 30 and April 3, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 1,877 against the previous week to RUB 6,299 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district fell by RUB 400 to RUB 7,950 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 2,263 to RUB 3,843, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 1,789 to RUB 3,558, in the Southern federal district fell by RUB 1,000 to RUB 8,950, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 2,667 to RUB 10,090, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 3,080 to RUB 15,430.