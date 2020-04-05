2020 April 5 13:27

PGS completes acquisition on Kwanza Shelf and releases fast-track data

Marine geophysical company PGS today announced the completion of acquisition on its MC3D Kwanza Shelf survey offshore Angola. Total GeoStreamer coverage in Blocks 6, 7 and 8 and the surrounding areas of the Kwanza Shelf is now 8 300 square kilometers.



The latest Kwanza Shelf survey will provide key data for the Angolan 2021 License Round. A fast-track dataset is now available for viewing. The present-day shelf of the Kwanza Basin has been overlooked in previous exploration cycles. The combination of 3D GeoStreamer technology with modern imaging techniques is expected to unlock plays in shallow Kwanza Shelf open blocks.



Shallow-water environments such as the Kwanza Shelf can present imaging challenges. These are resolved in this survey by enhanced processing flows such as FWI and SWIM enabled by high-quality GeoStreamer 3D broadband data.



“High-density GeoStreamer acquisition combined with the latest processing and imaging technology, provide a detailed view of the hydrocarbon potential of the Kwanza Shelf area. This high-quality dataset will allow for lead and prospect generation, attribute analysis and reservoir-scale evaluations,” says Christine Roche, Africa New Ventures Manager at PGS.



Fast-track data from the Kwanza Shelf MultiClient 3D GeoStreamer survey is now available for viewing.