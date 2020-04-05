2020 April 5 11:06

APL announces arrangement for cargo bound for Chittagong

APL said that due to recent developments in Bangladesh, terminal operations and pick-up of inbound containers has been slow and the yards in Chittagong are reaching full capacity, and most reefer plugs are already being occupied.



APL press release said in its press release: "In view of the operational challenges, to facilitate cargo movement and keep your cargo in optimum condition, the evolving situation may require us, as your responsible carrier, to make temporary storage arrangements for your cargo in transit. This may involve diverting your cargo to another location for interim storage".



"As we try our best to safeguard your cargo, please note that all related costs will be on the Shipper’s account upon delivery".



"On the other hand, if your containers have already arrived at the Chittagong container terminals, we strongly urge you to make arrangement to pick them up as soon as possible to avoid accumulating demurrage fees."