2020 April 4 15:21

APL announces new LSS as from May for Trans-Pacific eastbound market

APL, as part of the CMA CGM Group, has introduced a Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) since 1 December 2019 for short-term contracts as a result of higher fuel-related costs in complying with the IMO 2020 Low Sulphur Regulation.



APL says that taking into consideration the current price of VLSFO, Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) will be USD$0 from 1 May 2020, until further notice.