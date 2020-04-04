  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 4 16:41

    Bollinger delivers the 38th FRC Harold Miller to the USCG

    Bollinger Shipyards LLC (“Bollinger”) says it has delivered the USCGC HAROLD MILLER to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Florida. This is the 161st vessel Bollinger has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard over a 35 year period and the 38th Fast Response Cutter delivered on the current program.The USCGC HAROLD MILLER is the third of three FRCs to be home-ported in Galveston, Texas.

    “We are very proud to announce our latest FRC delivery, especially given the unprecedented times and challenges which we’re facing as a nation,” said Bollinger President & C.E.O. Ben Bordelon. “For this reason, I want to commend the resilience and dedication of the 600-plus men and women who, despite the threat of global pandemic, continued to work safely and efficiently to build and deliver an exceptional, high-performance cutter to strengthen U.S. national security at a time when our nation needs us most.”

    Bordelon continued, “Our business is essential, critical and it matters – to our employees and their families, the men and women serving afloat on cutters and to the country they’re sworn to protect.President Trump says that ‘economic security is national security,’ and we couldn’t agree more. Building ships for the U.S. Coast Guard provides not only economic benefit for our employees and our region, but also provides critical assets for our nation.”

    U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) stated, “While providing the United States Coast Guard with an extremely capable and affordable asset, the Bollinger FRC program also provides tremendous benefits to the State of Louisiana, not only through highly-skilled and well-paying jobs, but also through its direct and indirect spending, resulting in millions of dollars of economic benefits to the state. I am excited to represent the extraordinary men and women at Bollinger who build these state-of-the-art vessels, and look forward to continuing the longstanding relationship that Bollinger has with the United States Coast Guard and the FRC program.”

    Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished themselves in the line of duty. Harold Miller, a Boatswain's Mate Second Class, piloted the first wave of landing craft on Tulagi Island in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and also made a landing against a Japanese force on Guadalcanal Island.Miller was awarded a Silver Star medal by Admiral Chester Nimitz for his heroic combat actions.

    About the Fast Response Cutter Platform

    The FRC is an operational “game changer,” according to senior Coast Guard officials. The FRC is consistently being considered and utilized for a broader mission within the United States Coast Guard and other branches of our armed services due to the success of the platform and the FRC’s expanded operational reach and capabilities, including the ability to transform and adapt to the mission. FRCs have conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400 nautical mile trip from their homeport. Measuring in at 154-feet, FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

    About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

    Bollinger Shipyards LLC is a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tug boats, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Другие новости по темам: Bollinger Shipyards, USCG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 4

16:41 Bollinger delivers the 38th FRC Harold Miller to the USCG
15:21 APL announces new LSS as from May for Trans-Pacific eastbound market
14:47 Viking announces Mississippi River cruises
13:34 Iridium partner Globalsat equips Argentine Navy’s Fortuna III yacht with Iridium Certus® Service
12:23 BlueWater Reporting posts report on COVID-19’s impact on China’s box volumes, economy
11:08 Torqeedo's milestone 100,000th electric drive goes to Spirit Yachts

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group
18:27 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill
18:07 Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020
17:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY
17:28 ECSA Board: Shipping industry keeps Europe running but will need more EU support to recover
17:14 Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route
16:50 GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project
16:25 World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times
15:46 FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory
15:22 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
14:57 New bunker alert service available for BIMCO members
14:33 NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest
13:49 DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia
13:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
13:01 Zeebrugge Port Authority facilitates extra ground for port users in need due to corona crisis
12:40 Crisis caused by Covid-19 brought changes and highlighted new opportunities for port of Riga
12:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC arranged testing of its employees to detect coronavirus
12:15 Ocean Yield ASA announces delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter
11:52 Vladimir Solodov appointed as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory
11:00 Samherji Holding granted an exemption from mandatory bid obligation in Eimskip
10:49 Сorvettes of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed training anti-submarine missions at sea
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 4.51% to $28.69, Light Sweet Crude – down 5.73% to $23.87
10:00 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:42 Viking Line continues service in the Baltic Sea
09:36 Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 624 points
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03
08:33 Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

2020 April 2

18:27 FSL Trust completes disposal of crude oil tanker
18:07 CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable
17:54 Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region
17:31 MAN Energy Solutions's low-speed, dual-fuel engines pass 1,000,000 operating hours
17:16 VARD secures contract for one stern trawler for Framherji
16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port operations remain open for business
12:01 ABS expands remote survey services
11:28 IMO urges keyworker exemptions for crew changes and repatriations
11:18 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April
10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02