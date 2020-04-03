  The version for the print

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Alcmene, for a period of about thirteen months to maximum fifteen months. The gross charter rate is US$4,000 per day for the first sixty days of the charter period and US$8,500 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

    The “Alcmene” is a 93,193 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.92 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.54 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

