2020 April 3 17:51

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY

In January-March 2020, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 7.83 million tonnes, 7.7% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referred to the Northern Sea Route Administration when sharing this information through Instagram.



According to earlier statements, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route will grow with intensive development of mineral resource centers. It can increase to 120 million tonnes by 2030 and to 160 million tonnes by 2035, Aleksandr Krutikov, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, said at the plenary session of the IX international forum “Arctic: Today and the future”.

Related link:

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 27.59 million tonnes YTD, up almost 70% Y-o-Y >>>>