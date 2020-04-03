2020 April 3 17:14

Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route

According to information received by Tallink Grupp last night, 2 April, from Traficom in Finland, the Finnish authorities have not managed to reach an agreement regarding the new restrictions, so passenger traffic to Finland will currently continue, the company says in a press release.

Passengers are currently able to travel both to and from Finland, providing they adhere to the entry and isolation restrictions previously established. Tallink Grupp’s vessel Megastar will continue transporting passengers to and from Finland on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, and the group’s vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy on the Turku-Stockholm route. From Saturday, 4 April, due to the closure of the Turku passenger terminal, only passengers with vehicles will be able to travel from Turku to Stockholm. Foot passengers can still get onboard from Stockholm and Åland until further notice. In Turku the passengers without vehicles will need to exit the ferry via car deck.

Passenger transport to Finland will continue until the Finnish authorities give the order and further guidance for suspending passengers transport to Finland. According to information available to Tallink Grupp, discussions regarding the passenger transport restrictions will continue in Finland next week.

