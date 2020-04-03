2020 April 3 16:50

GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project

GT Morstoy, general contractor of the project on land reclamation for the LUGAPORT terminal, says it completed 99% of sheet piling and finalized the slope protection with sandfilling works nearing completion.



According to Aleksey Zhukov, Deputy General Director for Port Assets, Novotrans Active LLC, the works fully comply with the construction schedule.

Novotrans Group of Companies implements an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes. Investments in the project will total RUB 46.5 billion. LUGAPORT will be able to accept up to обеспечивать 1,100 railcars per day from the Luzhskaya Generalnaya station and to handled Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize ships with a draft of up to 15.5 meters. The LUGAPORT is included in the strategic documents for the development of Russia’s transport infrastructure.

