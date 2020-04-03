2020 April 3 15:46

FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory

FESCO Transportation Group says it provided complex agent services for the vessel which was used to transport the platform Odyssey (the launch complex of the Sea Launch floating spaceport) to the port of Slavyanka (the Primorye Territory).

FESCO performed operations on the territory of Russia to support and maintain the vessel and prepare all the necessary documents, as well as controlled the unloading of the platform at the destination port.

The customer was COSCO Shipping.