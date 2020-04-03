2020 April 3 14:33

NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest

Association of Commercial Seaports recognized NUTEP Container Terminal to be the best in the Basic business activities nomination of the contest “The Best Stevedore Company of the Association of Commercial Seaports” in 2019, DeloPorts says in a press release.

JSC “Murmansk Commercial seaport”, JSC “Rosterminalugol” and PJSC “Vladivostok Commercial Seaport” were also awarded in this nomination.

The unique deep-water berth of Delo Group was launched at the NUTEP Container Terminal in 2019. Berth No. 38 has no analogues on the Black Sea coast. It is able to receive container vessels with capacity to 10,000 TEUs.